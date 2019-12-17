COLDWATER, MS -- Della Lloyd Harris, 67, passed away Monday, December 09, 2019, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Services will be on Friday December 20, 2019 12:00 Noon at St Paul M.B. Church Byhalia , MS Pastor Andrew Cheairs officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday December 19, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery.

