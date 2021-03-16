Trenton Relder Loague Jr., 76, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1944 to the late Trenton Loague Sr. and the late Caress Wood Loague. He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and an avid antique collector. He and Joyce owned and operated the Peppertown Restaurant for 20 years. He also enjoyed chatting at Clyde Christian's store. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Thursday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Loague; daughter, Sonya Loague; sister-in-law, Betty (C.G.) Franks; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Trice Loague; sisters: Sue White, Mona Loden, Faye Riley, Joyce Cooley Pallbearers will be Tyrone Bell, Gary Loague, Perry Loague, Justin Sheffield, Tony Comer, Robert Ellis, Trent Loague, John Loague Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

