Trenton Relder Loague Jr., 76, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home. He was born June 11, 1944 to the late Trenton Loague Sr. and the late Caress Wood Loague. He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and an avid antique collector. He and Joyce owned and operated the Peppertown Restaurant for 20 years. He also enjoyed chatting at Clyde Christian's store. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Thursday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Loague; daughter, Sonya Loague; sister-in-law, Betty (C.G.) Franks; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Trice Loague; sisters: Sue White, Mona Loden, Faye Riley, Joyce Cooley Pallbearers will be Tyrone Bell, Gary Loague, Perry Loague, Justin Sheffield, Tony Comer, Robert Ellis, Trent Loague, John Loague Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
+1
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.