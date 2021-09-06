Royce "Rooster" Loague, 92, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. He was born March 18, 1929, to Sheb and Edith Whitten Loague. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years, and worked for Mitchell Scruggs in his later years. He enjoyed fishing and pony pulling. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include five children, Sheryl Shedd and Perry Loague, both of Fulton, Brent Loague of Tupelo, Jason Loague (Shay) of Mooreville, and Salena Whaley (Robert) of Fulton; one brother, Mike Loague of Fulton; two sisters, Yvonne Lockridge (Gene) of Memphis and Nan Morgan of Vermilion, OH; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great -great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Loague; one sister, Jane Vickers; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Pervin Metcalf, Brownie Franks, Scott Graves, Robert Whaley, John Tatum, and Larry Loague. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, from 11 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Loague family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
