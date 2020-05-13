Wanda Fay Loague, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. She was born April 10, 1941, in Jasper, AL, to Lock Chesteen and Lessie Mae Daniel Studdard. She retired from Reed's Manufacturing and worked at Peppertown Restaurant with her best friend Joyce Loague. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed showing horses, gardening, canning, and collecting glass collectables. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton wit Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Cordova, AL. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Royce "Rooster" Loague; five step-children, Perry Loague of Dorsey, Brent Loague of Tupelo, Jason Loague of Mooreville, Sheryl Shedd of Dorsey, and Salena Whaley of Mooreville; one brother, L.C. Studdard, and one sister, Rotha Duncan, both of Jasper, AL; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Wanda's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
