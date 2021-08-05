Zelma Thornton Loague passed away in the early hours of the morning Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo where she had resided the last three years. She was born October 11, 1933, the daughter of John Thomas and Mae Bell Franks Thornton and grew up in the Ryan's Well Community of Itawamba County. She married Johnny J. (Joe) Loague after his return from service in Korea, and they made their home in the Hopewell-Keys Community, where they were faithful members of Hopewell Baptist Church. She worked many years for Blue Bell Manufacturing and later for Reed's Manufacturing, where she was supervisor. But she is best known for her cooking, her sewing, her quilting, her gardening, and her love of ceramics. She had her own kiln and made hundreds of ceramic pieces which she freely gave to family and friends. She was kindness itself, always soft spoken, and always with a smile on her face. While Alzheimer's robbed her of her memories, the memory of her will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Jerry Dulaney and his wife, Katherine, of New Albany; her granddaughters Denise Mitchell and her husband, Jay, of Corinth, and Hollie Moffatt and her husband, Joe, of Tupelo; great-granddaughters Kate Mitchell of Corinth, Sadie Harbor and her husband, Josh, of Olive Branch, and Ivy Lauren and Natalie Moffatt of Tupelo. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois Owens of Sherman, and Luna Steward of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Loague, on October 29, 2018; her parents, John Thomas and Mae Bell Thornton; a sister, Ruby Mitchell; and three brothers, Verlon, Charlie, and Ceburn Thornton. A funeral service remembering and celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jay Mitchell, Joe Moffatt, Josh Harbor, Roger Dale Loague, Dennis Mitchell, and Donald Petty. The family wishes to thank the staff of Magnolia Manor for their loving care. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
