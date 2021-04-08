Thomas "Tommy" Joseph Locastro, Jr., 73, a highly decorated military hero, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence in Shannon. He was born October 18, 1947, the son of Thomas Joseph Locastro, Sr. and Thelma Godbey Locastro. Thomas graduated from Itawamba Junior College in Industrial Electricity and attended Mississippi State University in Electrical Engineering for 2 years. He served 3 tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division. During those three tours, he was wounded three times with three Purple Hearts, received a Silver Star for saving lives in combat and two Bronze Stars. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam. He served the rest of his military career as an Army Reservist and served during Operation Desert Shield where he also earned numerous commendations with the Perscom Unit. He worked many years with TVA in the Electrical Engineering field. After retiring, he loved spending his years with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, ducks, and numerous other animals. Thomas was a unique individual with a charismatic personality that most people loved and he touched many lives in a positive way. A Catholic, Tommy will be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a crazy attitude but he was always able to see the positive in every situation and person even people down on their luck had a place in his heart no matter who. He will be missed by many in so many ways. "Airborne All The Way Tommy!" He Leaves behind three daughters, Tina Locastro Sullivan of Nettleton, MS, Raven Locastro of Okolona, MS, and Angel Locastro of Shannon, MS; 4 sons, Brian Locastro of Fulton, MS, Tony Locastro of Fulton, MS, Jamie Locastro of Shannon, MS, and Gio Locastro of Shannon, MS; 1 sister, Rose Davis of Guntown, MS; 10 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. A Life Celebration will take place at 5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Sis. Liz Brown will recite scripture and pray and the family and friends will have opportunity to express gratitude for Tommy's life. Visitation will begin at 2 PM Sunday and will conclude with the 5 PM service. On Monday at 1 PM, a committal service with full military honors will take place in the Corinth National Cemetery with Bro. Don Baggett officiating. He will be interred beside his son, Gabriel, immediately following. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 5 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Veteran's Park, P. O. Box 3608, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to Excel Commons, 230 West Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
