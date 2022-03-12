Peggy Joyce Lochridge, 75, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo and she immediately met her Savior and husband in Heaven. She was born in Monroe County, Mississippi, on August 12, 1946, to the late Clarence Gosa and Alma Mae Moorman Gosa. Growing up in Monroe County, Peggy attended Smithville High School and later she obtained her GED. Peggy went to work at an early age as a Seamstress at Becker Garment Manufacturing. She then went to work for many years as a Cashier at Coker's Handi-Mart where she served the public for over 25 years. So many in the community knew Mrs. Peggy and she always had a smile for her customers. Peggy retired in 2021 in order to spend more time with her family. Peggy married the love of her life, Billy Lochridge on September 4, 1964 and they were blessed with two children. She loved God and was an active member of the Smithville Church of Christ. Her faith was everything to her and she always enjoyed walking out her faith by serving others and putting them first. Some of her closest friends were the ladies at church, Brenda Alawine, and Peggy always participated in Lady's Days at church. Gospel and country music were her favorite types of music. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a God fearing Christian. Her family feels blessed to have such a wonderful Christian role model. In her free time, she always made sure her family got together, celebrated, and she loved to video the gatherings. Peggy always worried over her children and grandchildren, praying fervently for their safety through life. Her great grandbabies gave her great joy. Peggy always loved to travel and do things outdoors where she could enjoy God's masterpieces. She was an avid stamp collector as well as a "Love Is.." figurine collector. Most of all, she liked to do anything with family, cherishing the precious family God had given her. Although her family and friends are saddened with her leaving, they have great confidence that she is at peace surrounded by love. She will be dearly missed. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Mitzi Lochridge Smith (Scotty), Houlka, MS; her son, Michael Lochridge, Smithville, MS; grandchildren, Nick Lochridge (Chelsea), Hatley, Brentt Lochridge, Smithville, Haley Bigham (Steven), VanFleet, MS, and Daniel Smith, Houlka, MS; great-grandchildren, Addalyn Lochridge, Zander Lochridge, and Payton Bigham; brothers, James Gosa (Jean), Dallas, and Bobby Gosa, Mineral Wells, TX; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Brenda Alawine, Danny and Teresa Stepherson, and the congregation of Smithville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Lochridge; brothers, Benny Jo Gosa, Jerry Gosa, and Tommy Wayne Gosa; infant sister, Baby Gosa. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle, with Mr. Mickey Beam officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville, MS with Pallbearers being Nick Lochridge, Brent Lochridge, Daniel Smith, Steven Bigham, Bradley Williams, and Brian Lochridge. Visitation for family and friends will start in Smithville at 12:30 pm until the service hour at 2:00 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
