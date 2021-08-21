John Ellis Locke passed away August 20, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 72. He was born March 7, 1949 in Clarksdale, the son of Hosey and Vera Job Locke. John worked in several different careers before working at Sherwin Williams and then as a locksmith for the Tupelo Public School District. He retired in 2010 after 18 years of service. John was a true people person and was known for his great sense of humor. He loved anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, and canoeing. John was a member of Richmond Baptist Church. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Kaye Locke of Tupelo; two daughters, Paige Thomason and husband, Phillip, of Hartselle, Alabama and Shannen Sheffield and husband, John, of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Ivy Sanderson, Jacob Locke, Ethan Sheffield, Aiden Sheffield, and Maddie Sheffield; his sister, Jani Collier and husband, Emmett, of Brandon; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sherry King. A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jeremy McMahan officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be John Sheffield, Jacob Locke, Ethan Sheffield, Aiden Sheffield, Phillip Thomason, and Keith Strawn. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
