CORDOVA, TN -- Alaysha D. Lockett, 18, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Cordova, TN in Cordova, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Cordova Community Center in Cordova, TN. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

