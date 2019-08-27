Albert "Buddy" Lockhart, 74, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Diversicare in Amory. Born in Bigbee on March 7, 1945, he was a son of Noel Gordon and Eva Louise Young Lockhart. Albert graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, where he dutifully served with the 155/1st/198th Company A Brigade for 30 years before retiring as a Staff Sergeant. Albert also worked for 33 years at Atlas Truck & Body as a welder, assembly man, and an air and refrigeration technician. Albert was of the Baptist faith. A plainspoken, honest man of his words, Albert took care of his family and loved them dearly. He would give the shirt of his back to anyone in need. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved to watch ballgames on TV. Albert will be missed by his loved ones, but the memories they shared will last a lifetime. Albert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lockhart, of Amory; daughter, Kim Tallent (William), Bigbee; son, Dwight Lockhart (Cindy), Amory; grandchildren, Drew Holcomb (Cat), Justin Lockhart, Will Tallent, Tyler Tallen, Hunter Lockhart; great-granddaughters, Macayla and Nikki Holcomb; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Franklin; and infant son, Gerry Albert Lockhart. A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Drew Holcomb, Justin Lockhart, Will Tallent, Tyler Tallent, Hunter Lockhart, and Cat Holcomb. Visitation will be Wednesday night from 5-8PM at the funeral home. Donations and memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.