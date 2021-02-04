Wesley Dawane Lockhart, 71, passed away on February 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on December 4, 1949 in Amory, MS to parents Daniel D. Lockhart and Lee Ella (Young) Lockhart. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Wesley was a professional land surveyor. He enjoyed hunting ,fishing and spending time with his family. There will be a private family only service on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton. Rev. Sammy Raper will be officiating and burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann Lockhart of Nettleton; one daughter, Jessica Sayre of Nettleton; one brother, Charles Gary Lockhart II . He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

