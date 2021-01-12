Ida Corine Whiteside Lockridge was born July 25, 1925, and departed from this earth on January 8, 2021, at Samaritan Gardens Assisted Living. She was the seventh child to Will and Lizzie Stone Whiteside of Saltillo, MS. Corine was a dedicated member of Popular CME Church Saltillo, MS, where she served to promote her faith and performed ministries of service including choir, usher, missionary, and kitchen help. She later retired at Purnell Pride after many years of service. Following retirement, she worked for The Kennedy family attending to their home and children (Grant Kennedy). Services will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 with Rev. Kenneth Miller, officiating. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Whiteside/Lockridge Family. Online condolence can be sent to www.grayson-porters.com She leaves behind her oldest daughter Carolyn J. Ford (husband, Luther Wayne Ford), her surviving grandchildren, Cantrice Williams, Latonia Scott-Johnson, Archie L. Scott Jr., Melanie Ivy, Demetric Lockridge, Tyronza Whiteside Heavens, LaShunda Traylor (in the home), Harry Hobert and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Stell Lockridge, two daughters Mattie Bridges and Ruby Bobo, one son Larry Lockridge, and one grandson Bernard Lockridge.
