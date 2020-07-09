TUPELO -- Sherry L. Lockridge, 59, passed away Monday, July 06, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Walk -thru 3-5 P.M. Covid 19 guideline will be follow at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

