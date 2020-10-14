60, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Lenora Locus was born to her parents, James Locus and Louella Gates, on Sept. 10, 1960 in Mississippi. She was a 1979 graduate of Shannon High School. Ms. Lenora Locus was also an employee for NMMC for 25 years. Ms. Lenora Locus is survived by her companion; Dennis Miller of Shannon. One daughter; Keyanna Locus of Shannon. One son; Travis Locus. One brother; Robert Shannon of Tupelo. The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 at 12 :00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Lamar Banks officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
