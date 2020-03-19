Malcolm Andrew "Andy" Loden met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Andy was born on December 17, 1968, in Saltillo, Mississippi. Andy was a graduate of the Saltillo school system, which is where his steadfast love of all things sports was first born. After high school, Andy lived in the only place he loved as much as he did his hometown--Oxford, Mississippi, where he attended Ole Miss--one of the great loves of his life. No doubt exists that Andy bled red and blue, and though he withstood some heartbreaking seasons, Andy never waivered in his belief that his beloved Rebel teams were always the best, and accordingly, he jumped at the chance to give a meaningful Hotty Toddy, when the opportunity presented itself. After returning to Saltillo, Andy eventually became the director of the Saltillo Parks and Recreation Department, where he faithfully served countless Saltillo families through his overwhelming love of anything athletics related. Andy fought tirelessly to develop youth sports in Saltillo, as he firmly believed sports were an important vehicle to developing life skills. As such, Andy was instrumental in starting youth soccer, basketball, and most recently tennis in Saltillo, which helped lay the foundation for numerous children to go on and be successful at both the high school and collegiate levels. Though Andy's enthusiasm for sports was a force to be reckoned with, the only thing he loved more, was his family. In fact, if you asked Andy his favorite thing to do on any given day, he was quick to suggest a family cookout, while watching a good game on TV. Andy leaves behind his loving wife of 19 years, Rita Loden, of Saltillo; his absolute "number 1", and by far, favorite athlete to watch, his daughter, Lexi Loden; his older daughters, Krisitian Joshlin (Chris) and Bethany Clark (Justin); his sister, Lori Bostick (Larry), his grandchildren, Ava, Addi, and Georgia Joshlin, and Cal Clark, all of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebb Lee Loden, Jr. and Agnes and his grandparents, Herman and Charlie Fay Easterling and Ebb Lee and Pauline Loden, as well as one grandson, Sam Shepherd Clark. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Ken Anderson officiating. Graveside services will be in Saltillo Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be Cary Russell, Marty Dunaway, Nathan Murff, Brent Lindsey, Bill Smith, Tommy Baldwyn, Todd Baldwyn, and Scott Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Dillard, Gary McKissick, Greg May, Rob Clayton, Brent Morse, Kevin Morse, Joel Driskell, Richard Hill, Robert Wood, John Franks, and members of Andy's City of Saltillo Family and the multitude of players who have filtered through the Saltillo Park and Rec. System under Andy's leadership. Memorials may be made payable to Saltillo Park and Recreation Department with memo of Saltillo Football Club (Andy), PO Box 1426, Saltillo MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
80°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.