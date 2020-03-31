Gola Faye Loden (73) passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home in Baldwyn after a long battle with cancer. She was born November 26, 1946 to Travis and Exie Taylor Jamerson. She loved the Lord, being with her puppy Jake and walking at the gym with the ladies, especially her special friend, Jean McCreary. She enjoyed shopping around town with her daughter and grandchildren and she always enjoyed a cup of coffee with loved ones. After moving to Baldwyn in 2008, she became a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She loved being able to hear her son-in-law preach and also loved the former pastor, Bro. Rex Bullock. Services will be 3 pm Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating and Bro. Anthony Copeland presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin an hour before the service. Gola is survived by her daughter, Missy Leathers (Gary) of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Candance Copeland (Anthony) and Shane Gordon (Megan); her great-grandchildren, Gavin Copeland, Eli Tate Gordon, Saylah Faye Copeland, Makenna Grace Gordon and Hastin Copeland all of Baldwyn; her sister, Brenda Angel (Larry) of Baton Rouge and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Pearlie Mae Jamerson, Myrtle Harmon and Bobbie Nell Jamerson; her brothers, Dwight Jamerson and Jackie Jamerson and her parents. Pallbearers are; Johnny Harmon, Michael Jarrell, Johnny Jarrell, Cary Leathers, Todd Leathers and Chris Ramey. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
