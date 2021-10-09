In Loving Memory of Ruth Marilyn Loden On October 4, 2021, our beloved mom departed to be with Dad in paradise. She is survived by her three children: Wanda, Danny and Marie; one sister Elaine Parrish; ten grandchildren and one great-granchild. Our Mom was born January 2, 1928, in Upstate NY, where she met and was married for 62 years to our father Quitman "Fuzz" Loden. During the early years of their marriage, they raised their first two children while Dad served in the U.S. Air Force. During his time of service, they traveled and lived in many beautiful places including the southwestern United States and some tropical Pacific Islands. Eventually, they settled in Upstate NY to raise their third child. During their retirement, they spent many years traveling the US with their camper and pets, and lived in MS for many years. Throughout her nearly 94 years, Mom loved the Lord with her life, befriending people of all races and cultures. In her later years, as a widow, she generously donated to many charitable organizations. And most importantly, as she said in her final words to one of us, she instructed her family "To keep loving the Lord." We love you Mom. We know this is not good-bye. One day we will join you in our true, eternal home. Services honoring the life of Mrs. Ruth Marilyn Loden will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in the Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Loden family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.