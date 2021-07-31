William David Loden, 67, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Charleston Place Assisted Living in Fulton. He was born June 8, 1954, in Tupelo to Glen Clayton and Velda Mae Wilburn Loden. He worked as a salesman for many years, of which the last 17 were spent with The Hair Club. He was a Baptist in belief and was an avid sports fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include one son, Jeremy David Loden (Kristen) of Saltillo; two daughters, Stephanie Loden of Fulton and Kaylee Loden of Saltillo; one stepson, Dustin Johnson (Sarah) of Fulton; one brother, Aaron Loden of Fulton; one sister, Margaret Spigner of Fulton; four grandchildren, Tyler Loden (Brianna), Emory Grubbs (T.C.), Maylee Johnson, and Pierce Johnson; one great-grandson, Tripp Grubbs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kaye Oswalt Loden; two brothers, Glen Allen "Dude" Loden and Larry Thomas Loden; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Rick Sanders, Eugene Oliver, T.C. Grubbs, Ricky Loden, Jason Spigner, and Darren Thompson. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the Loden family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
