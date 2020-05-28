Donald Lofton, 60, of Fulton Ms. died from diabetes complications February 28, 2020. A graveside service was held earlier this year due to the Covid 19 crisis but a Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday May 30th at 1pm at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton. Don was born in Waukegan Illinois in 1959. He was baptized in 1969 at First Baptist Church in Wintrhrop Harbor Illinois and he graduated from Zion Benton High School in Zion Illinois in 1977. After attending the College of Lake County he worked more than 30 years for American Motors in Kenosha Wisconsin and Jeep/Chrysler in Toledo Ohio. As a Team Leader, Don was loved and respected by his friends and employees. After retiring from Jeep, he moved to Fulton to help his father Charlie until his death in 2012. He and his Dad traveled, went to doctor appointments and dined out frequently. Don said that his time caregiving his Father was the most enjoyable time of his life. Don was an introvert by nature but he loved Alabama football, his Corvette and telling stories about his days at work and his times with his Father and his 3 nephews. Coach Nick Saban has lost his biggest fan. Don is survived by his brother Chuck (Mary) Lofton, nephews Tim (Courtney) Lofton, Paul Lofton and Phillip (Heidi) Lofton as well as his dozens of relatives from the Lofton and Wood families. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen and father Charlie Lofton. The May 30th Memorial Service will be officiated by his good friend and cousin Rev. Carl Lofton.
