CALHOUN CITY -- Sheila Lofton Gann, 58, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS.

