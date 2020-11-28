Greta Dianne Farley Logan, 48, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 1, 1972 in New Albany to Earl T. Farley and Betty Murdock Farley. She was a homemaker and a substitute teacher at South Pontotoc Attendance Center. She was a member of Myrtle Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Myrtle Baptist Church with Bro. Earl Farley officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Warren Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Greta is survived by her husband, Wayne Logan; four daughters, Ashley Logan, Kala Logan, Hanna Logan and Liz Logan; one son, Kyle Logan; her parents, Earl and Betty Farley; one sister, Michelle Bray; and three grandchildren, Mercy Logan, Boaz Logan and Lily Logan. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
