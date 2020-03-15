Houston-Dwight "Pete" Junior Lollar, 60, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. He was born June 18, 1959 to the late Henry Junior Lollar and Sally Crowley Lollar in Chickasaw County. He worked for Franklin Corp. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Mitchell Morphis officiating. Burial will follow at Montevista Cemetery in Webster County. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Brenda Baker Lollar of Houston; a step son, Jeff Howell of Calhoun City; a step daughter, Stacie Carraway of Houlka; five grandchildren with one being special, Lexi Carroway; 3 great grandchildren; five sisters, Dorothy Hall, Joyce Stone (James), Pearl Swindle (Tommy) and Peggy Galloway (Tim) all of Houston and Lorene Betts (Tommy) of Mantee; one brother, Harold Lollar of Houston; host of nieces and nephews and greats. He is preceded in death by his parents Junior and Sally Lollar and a sister Orene Lollar. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Goines, Johnny Morrow, Scott Norman, Dennis Walls, William Hamblin and Bill Haimes. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Brassfield, T.J. Swindle, Jeff Howell, David Voyles, Charles Voyles, Billy Voyles and Brad Anderson. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
