Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, Elizabeth Ann Wilson Lollar, 72, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Services remembering the Christian life of Mrs. Lollar will be at 2 PM Friday, March 20 at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church with Bro. Corey Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Lollar was born September 27, 1947 in Marshall County, the daughter of the late James Thomas and Floy Gardner Wilson. She received her education in the Holly Springs Public School System and was married April 30, 1971 to her devoted husband, Ronald Coleman Lollar who survives. A valued employee of the Mississippi Public School System, Mrs. Lollar served as a teacher's assistant for the Hickory Flat School System for 6 years and the Myrtle School System for 27 years before retiring. After her retirement, she continued to serve as a substitute teacher in the public schools. Mrs. Lollar was blessed to make an impact in many young lives throughout her teaching career. A life long and faithful member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church, Mrs. Lollar will be remembered for her love of traveling, the dedication to her family and the many friendships she made over the years. Life brings tears, smiles and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade but the memories last forever. Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 2 PM at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of 48 years, memories will be shared by two sons, Michael Westmoreland (Tammy) and Gerald Lollar (Jo Wynne), both of Hickory Flat, two sisters, Phyllis Carman of Olive Branch and Bonnie McClure (Robert) of Red Banks, MS, six grandchildren, Shaina Autry (Michael), Wyatt Westmoreland, Anna Hall (Austin), Mary Lee, Avery and Emalee Lollar, two great grandchildren, Ava Jo Dowdy , James Knox Autry and a host of nieces and nephews. "A HUNDRED YEARS FROM NOW, IT WON'T MATTER WHAT MY BANK ACCOUNT WAS, THE SORT OF HOUSE I LIVED IN OR THE KIND OF CAR I DROVE...BUT THE WORLD MAY BE A BETTER PLACE BECAUSE I MADE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIFE OF A CHILD" The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lollar family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
