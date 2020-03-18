BENTON COUNTY -- Elizabeth Ann Lollar, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 20 at 2PM at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20 from 11AM to 2PM at Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.