Paul B. Lollar, 84, passed away Wednesday October 18th at his home in Mantachie MS. He was born July 21st 1935, in Itawamba County to Ed and Pearl Lollar. A butcher by trade, he owned and operated several grocery stores throughout his life in Tupelo, Okolona and Nettleton. His last business before retirementwas the Log Cabin Grill in Okolona where he was most famous for his gravy and biscuits although some will argue his hamburgers were his signature dish. He loved his family and especially his two grandchildren. He had a passion for gardening and always enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Mantachie.
A private service was held Friday October 20th at W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Saltillo and he was laid to rest at Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday November 3rd at the First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Okolona. Family and friends are invited to share their stories and memories.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Inez Lollar of Mantachie; two sons, Andy Lollar (B.B.) of Okolona and Rusty Lollar of Mantachie; one brother, Lindon Lollar (Peggy) of Mantachie; one sister, Sue Lindsey (Jimmy) of Mantachie; two grandchildren Heston and Blakely Lollar of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charlie Lollar (Corrine) and Junior Lollar; one sister, Jimmie Lou Jarrell (Thomas) and a niece, Charla Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to his church; Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1704 Shiloh Road, Mantachie Phone: (662) 282-4325 or the American Heart Association www.heart.org
