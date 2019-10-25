Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Periods of rain. High 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.