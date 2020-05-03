Betty Owen Long

Betty Owen Long, 90, passed away Sunday, May 3 at Dogwood Plantation Assisted Living, New Albany, MS. She was born August 29, 1929 to Samuel Erst Long, Sr. and Lavonia Owen Long in Ripley, MS. She attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee and Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1952, Betty also served as Miss Hospitality for Ripley, MS. After working at Tippah Wholesale in Ripley, MS, she moved to Algoma, MS where she helped run Longview Farm. Later, she returned to Ripley, MS where she was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her family includes: four nephews: Mike Long (Barb) of Ripley, MS; Ray Long (Lorraine) of Meridian, MS; Sam Long (Frances) of Meridian, MS; Randy Long (Penny) of Corinth, MS; one niece, Susie Marshall (Bob) of West Point, MS. Mimi Long Hobson and Witt Long (Pat) are a great niece and great nephew of Ripley, MS. Betty also has ten great nieces and nephews and twenty-four great, great nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the amazing, loving care provided to Betty by Michelle Walker and the staff at Dogwood Plantation. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Burial is in Tippah Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bill Connolly officiating.

