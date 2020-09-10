Charles Edward Long, 87, passed away September 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore, Amory, Mississippi. Born on March 5, 1933, in Bruce Mississippi, he was the son of the late Dwight Wayne and Donie Belle Brasher Long. Charles grew up in Calhoun County, MS and graduated from Bruce High School. He furthered his education by attending classes at Itawamba Junior College where he also played football. At the age of 24, on December 21, 1957, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Harmon. He loved his beautiful wife and together they lived many happy years together. They were blessed by God with five children. He served his country by joining the United States Air Force and served for four years during the Korean Conflict. After serving, he worked hard and provided for his family by working as an Entrepreneur. He loved his family and loved the Lord. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Aberdeen and also a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo. A jokester and often the center of attention, he loved to laugh and he often made others get tickled. Throughout his life he was blessed with many friends and he often entertained them by simply talking up a storm about any and everything. He liked to socialize with people and listen to country music and gospel. A man with a servant heart, he was a longtime member of the Civitan International Service Organization. Charles was survived by his soul mate, Patricia Ann, Amory; daughters, Sheila Monaghan (Phil), Madison, MS, Carla Davis (Frank), Saltillo, MS, and Candace Perret (Robert), Saltillo, MS; sons, Charles "Chuck" Long II (Tracey), Amory, and Brad Long (Cori), Amory, MS; grandchildren, Ashley Hensley, Andrew Monaghan, Hannah Price, Abby Long, Charlie Long, Jordan Davis, Patrick Davis, Robert Perret III, Emma Perret, Sydney Long, Marley Long; great-grandchild, Georgia Grace Price; sisters, Virginia Mitchell and Carolyn Kimbrell; brothers, Harold Long and Bobby Long. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred Long and Larry Long; sister, Ruth Anna Long. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen, MS with Bro. Hamp Valentine officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial, Aberdeen, MS. Pallbearers will be Phil Monaghan, Frank Davis, Robert Perret II, Andrew Monaghan, Patrick Davis, Charlie Long, and Robert Perret, III. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the church in Aberdeen. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church of Aberdeen. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
