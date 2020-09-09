AMORY -- Charles Edward Long, 87, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020; 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Friday from 1:00 until service time at 3:00. at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen.

