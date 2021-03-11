Long, Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson Long, 29, died on January 31, 2021 in Guamal, Colombia, as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 21, 1991 in Tupelo, Mississippi to George Anthony (Tony) Long and Julia Millwood Long.
Cody was a graduate of the class of 2010 at Saltillo High School in Saltillo, MS. Following High School, Cody advanced his education at Itawamba Community College in Tupelo, MS and Manchester Community College in Manchester, NH.
He was a Mixologist at Pat's Peak, Alan's of Boscawen, The Bobby Hotel in Nashville, TN, and Bar Manager at Contoocook Covered Bridge Restaurant prior to accepting a position as Financial Advisor of Montecristo Cacao in Guamal, Colombia.
Cody was an avid runner throughout his middle and high school career, where he was part of multiple State Champion Teams. He had a passion for adventure and photography. He was very proud of his published photography work. He also enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, hiking, cigar shops and working hard. He loved spending time with his family and dear friends. Wherever Cody was, was always a good time.
Cody loved his life in Colombia where he worked as the Financial Advisor on his family's cocoa farm. Cody loved the ability to work in nature and learn a new culture. He had a love for music and dancing as well as cooking and riding his motorcycle. Cody was able to live the life he truly loved while in Colombia with his aunt and uncle, Georgia and Larry Smith.
Cody is predeceased by his grandparents Tommy and Mary Nell Millwood of Tupelo, MS; James L Long of Tupelo, MS and one uncle, Scott Long of Tupelo, MS
Cody is survived by his mother, Julia Millwood Long and her fiancé Shawn McCluskey of Contoocook, NH; father, Tony Long of Saltillo; one brother, Cole Langston Long and his fiancé Alexis Secore of Hartland, VT; Grandparents, Dan and Lonna Blais of Henniker, NH; Betty Long of Tupelo, MS; four uncles, Larry Long and his wife Suzanne of Saltillo, MS; Jim Long of Memphis, TN; Christopher Blais of Boscawen, NH; Russell Blais of Derry, NH; one aunt , Lara Lavoie and her husband Garry of Concord, NH; and many cousins in New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Texas.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at East Main Church of Christ in Tupelo, MS.
Family and friends are welcome to attend.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: 76 Maple Street, Hopkinton, NH 03229.
