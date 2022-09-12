David Lafayette "Pops" Long, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born December 29, 1946, in Corinth, MS, to Herbert and Eva McBride Long. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He spent his career working in management for a variety of waste companies in Mississippi and Arkansas. He was director of budget and finance for the City of Tupelo for several years. He loved college football and was an avid Ole Miss fan. He will mostly be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and Pops who delighted in his grandson Easton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann Walker Long, and his son, John Andrew "Andy" Long, both of Jonesboro; two daughters, Holly Ann Long of Jonesboro and Anaclaire Long Gooch (Lance) of Gulf Shores, AL; one grandson, Easton William Gooch; one brother, Jerry Long (Kim) of Tupelo; a brother-in-law, Gary Walker (Sarah) of Tupelo; a sister-in-law, Becky Walker of West Point; one niece, Cooper Ogg; two nephews, Bob Walker and Perry Walker; and one great-nephew, Robert Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, 401 S. Cummings St., Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Long family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.