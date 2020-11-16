Marion LaDean 'Dean' Long, 76, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living in Myrtle. He was born July 7, 1944 in Pontotoc County to Willie B. and Dale Mahue Long. He was a member of Enterprise Church of Christ. He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam and was retired from the Engineering Department of BenchCraft. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Enterprise Cemetery with Minister Jay Tidwell officiating. There will be a memorial service at a later date. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 brothers-in-law: Sam Davis and James Davis (Frances); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a special great-niece: Claire Douell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Jimmie Jeanette Davis Long. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.