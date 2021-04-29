Donna Kathy Long, 69, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1951, the daughter of Lee Roy Harris Sr. and Mary Helen Harris. Kathy grew up in South Tupelo, Shannon, Louisiana, Sweetwater, Texas, and East Tupelo. She loved her grandmother's house in the Macedonia Community where her grandfather was born and raised five daughters who milked cows for the dairy farm. This was Kathy's favorite place and it was there as a 12 year old girl, she read "Gone with the Wind" for the first time. While in school, she worked as a paper girl, carrying the Tupelo Daily Journal for two and a half years. An honor graduate of Tupelo High School, Donna continued her education at Mississippi State University also graduating there with honors. She later worked as a telephone operator for Bell South and was a merchandiser for J.C. Penny. She also worked as an assistant children's librarian at the Lee County Library. Donna continued to be an avid reader, reading many books twice. She later helped take care of her mother, father, and nieces. She loved her dogs, Wags, Max, and Jack. Donna was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Tupelo where she loved teaching Sunday School and working in the nursery. Donna is survived by her husband, Robert Long of Tupelo; daughter, Lori Long ; and her brother, Lee Roy Harris Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Percy Morton and Ovle Lee Witt and Charlie and Mattie Viola Harris. Donna's family will celebrate her life with a visitation from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Tupelo, 300 North Church Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Northeast Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, Mike Bannon, Paul Creeley, Jack Johnstone, Billy Easterling, Gary Easterling, Tommy Turner, Jerry Benjamin, and J. W. Holder.
