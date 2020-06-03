Dorothy Long passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on May 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was a member of Blackland M.B. Church where she was a member of the choir. A retired employee of the Ramada Inn in Tupelo, MS. She was a humble person who had so much compassion for people. She enjoyed going to church, quarter singing and sitting quietly in a chair watching her favorite Western movies. A Private Service will be held Honoring her Life with the staff of Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be responsible for the arrangements. Expression of Sympathy to the Long family can be left at www.grayson-porters.com She is survived by her children: Steve (Debra) Morris of Verona, MS., Robert (Allison) Long of Amory, MS; Patricia (Rick) Beckley of Tupelo, MS., Brenda Kaye (Rev. Fredrick) Orr, Louise (Harvey) Long of Verona, MS. one step-son Willie Eugene Whiteside, Jr of Saltillo, MS, her sibling: Jimmy Lee Long of Verona, MS., Ida Mae Morris of Tupelo, MS., Patsy (Willie) Gardner of Veroan, MS., twenty grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren.
