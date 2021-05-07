Greta Long, 66, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.