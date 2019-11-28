TUPELO, MS -- Hannah "Bae" Long, 89, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at at her home, surrounded by the love of family in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1:00 at H.L. Coleman Convention Center. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 5:00 until 7:00 at in the J.W. Porter's Chapel at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary . Burial will follow at Blackland Cemetery .

