Jimmie Jeanette Davis Long, 77, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 2, 1941, in Burdette, AR., to Clayton Eugene and Cloyce Faye Gaines Davis. She was a member of Enterprise Church of Christ. She was a homemaker. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Enterprise Church of Christ with Minister Jay Tidwell officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: LaDean Long; 2 brothers: James T. Gaines (Frances) of Olive Branch and Sam Davis of Etta; several nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece: Claire Douell. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Enterprise Church of Christ. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

