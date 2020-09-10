TUPELO -- Jimmy Lee Long, 79, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Porters Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12 from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton 258 Martin Luther King Ave Nettleton, MS 38858 www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.

