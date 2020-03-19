John S. Long, Jr., 84, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Union County Heath and Rehab. He was born July 23, 1935, in Tupelo to John and Ida Spencer Long. He graduated from Verona High School and after graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned home in 1957 and married the love of his life, Doris Jean Burton in a joint wedding ceremony with her twin sister, Dot Burton and her husband Bud Talley on June 21, 1957. He owned and operated Downtown Finance, Hometown Insurance Agency and Long Auto Sales. He was a longtime Lay Speaker and a member of Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. He was a past member of Verona United Methodist Church and was a Lay Pastor at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church for over 30 years where he was known as Bro. Johnny by his congregation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, hunting, fishing, attending Ole Miss football games, traveling and coaching little league baseball. Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two sons, Steve Long of Tupelo and Matt Long of Pontotoc; one sister, Betty L. Harris of Liberty TX; one grandson, Reece Long of Ft. Wayne, IN; his brother and sister-in-laws, Bud and Dot Talley of Verona; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Jean Long and one sister, Kathleen Alred. Pallbearers will be Ricky Denton, Hunter Talley, Wayne Washington, Jonathan Skinner, Greg Talley and Richard Stephenson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Reece Long, Bud Talley, Mike Harris, James Ray Harris, Gary Alred, Jerry Alred and Ed Woodall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 4 - 7 Saturday and 1 - 2 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
