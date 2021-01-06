Hazel Long, Jr. "Hayes," Pastor of Jesus New Testament Holiness Church in the Red Hill Community of Blue Springs, MS, transitioned from this life on January 2, 2021. Pastor Long was the third child of eight children born to the union of Hazel Long and Elnora Townsend Long on February 6, 1952. Pastor Long united in marriage with Valerie Gambrel on December 19, 1970. They were blessed with three children; Kelli, Kristopher and Bradley "BK", three granddaughters; Kamri, Karnelle (Karli) and Zyonna. Pastor Long served as Pastor/Leader of JNTHC from 1984 until his transition. Survivors include his wife of fifty years; Valerie, his children, grandchildren, brothers; JB Long, Rev. Gary Long and Willie Long, sisters; Rennie Hall, Lynda Jennings and Sandra Long. Visitation: Friday, January 8 at Jesus New Testament Holiness Church, 5-7 p.m. with Moments of Reflections from 7 - 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Jesus New Testament Holiness Church, 1154 County Road 194, Blue Springs, MS 38828 or CATCH Kids, Inc, P.O. Box 796, Tupelo, MS 39902. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home New Albany, MS. For further information please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
