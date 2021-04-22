Larry Long

Larry Hugh Long, 73, of Southaven, passed away on April 19th 2021 in Southaven MS. Family will be receiving friends on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Interment will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Chaplain Eddie Randolph will be officiating. Larry was born in Mantachie MS to Hugh and Louise Long on July 28th, 1947. He graduated from Mantachie High School. Larry married Linda Dobbs on March 26th, 1966. He worked as a Mainframe Computer Hardware Technician for FedEx until retirement. Larry was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Air Force. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Mike & Marty Long. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Long; his brother Mickey Long; his 2 sons, Cory and Craig Long; daughter, Lesley Long; and 4 grandchildren, Morgan, Mason, Sydney, and Lilyanne Long; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis TN.

djournal.com

