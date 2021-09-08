John Henry Long lll was born June 30, 1958 to the late Vera Brock Long Dukes and John Henry Long, Jr. He transitioned September 2, 2021 at NMMC. John graduated from Tupelo High School in 1976. He attended IJC and was a member of football team. He joined the Airforce and served two years. He married to Peggy C. Trice on January 23, 1982 and unto this union two children were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 39 years, Peggy Trice Long; two sons John L. Long of Atlanta, GA and Andrew C. Long of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Janiya M. Long, Cambry A. and August J. Long: sisters and brother, Katrina Long Jones (Gerald)Sanford Long (Chenda) Minnie Long Gilmore (Bernard) Patrick Porter and Romanita Smith (Verne); stepmother, Carolyn Long; cousin/son, Johnny C. Smith; aunts Luvenia Long Payton and Bernice A. Long. host nieces, nephews and special friend, Margie Townsend. Visitation is from 10:00a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Friday, September 10, 2021 and graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Verona cemetery September 10, 2021. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
