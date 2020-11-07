Mary Joyce Guest Long, 86, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Burnsville, MS to Roy Orlando and Mozelle Candace Smith Nash. She was retired from Blue Bell and was a member of Jackson Camp Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Monday, November 9, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery with Bro. Dwight South officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by four children-Deborah Ryan (Tim) of Iuka, Ricky Carter (Tammy) of Tishomingo, Roger Carter (Vera) of Montgomery, AL and Carol Josey (Jack) of Tishomingo; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-Jimmy Nash Phillips; one sister-Brenda Sue Cain and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-Phillip Carter; one sister-Nancy Clark; one brother-Harold Roy Nash and her parents. Pallbearers will be Neil Ryan, Harry Carter, Ben Carter, Kevin Carter, Nick Harwell and Shea Harwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
