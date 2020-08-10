Norma Jean Tullos (Bridgmon) Long, 89, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center hospice ward after a brief illness. She was born on January 7, 1931, to Willie and Minnie Nail Tullos. Norma grew up in Choctaw County, Mississippi, and graduated from Chester High School in 1948. She attended secretarial training at Wood Junior College in Mathiston, Mississippi, and graduated in 1950. Norma married JB Bridgmon of Pontotoc of 1953, and they raised their only daughter, Littie, in the Randolph community. After JB's death in 1976, Norma married Bob Long in 1981, and Bob's children Rob and Melanie joined her family. Bob and Norma made their home in central Mississippi in the Jackson area. Norma spent most of her adult life in various secretarial positions. She retired from the State Department of Human Services in 1991. After her retirement, she worked in her husband Bob's engineering office and then enjoyed ten years of service for Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi. She and Bob lived their last years together in Pontotoc County, where they built a home near her daughter's family and were member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc. Norma was an avid gardener and particularly enjoyed growing roses, lilies and irises. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her chocolate pie and cheese straws. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, and she had the special gift of asking just the right questions to get to know a stranger in a very short time. A secretary to the core, she was an avid note-keeper and faithfully documented much of life's events, which has proven to be a treasure to those who loved her most. To her youngest family members, she will be affectionately remembered as GG. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Minnie Tullos, one brother Billy Tullos, and her first husband, JB Bridgmon. She is survived by her devoted husband Robert "Bob" Long, one sister, Mamie Trussell, one brother, Johnny Tullos (Linda), one daughter, Littie Bridgmon Long (Vaughn), one step-son, Rob Long (Laura), one step-daughter, Melanie McGee, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchidren. Norma's body will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Oak Forest Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Memorials and remembrances can be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc. Her family rejoices in the comfort that she now makes her eternal home with her Savior in heaven.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.