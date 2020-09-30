PONTOTOC -- Thomas Long, 64, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 am at Jesus New Testament Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Viewing will be held one hour before service.

