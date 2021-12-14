Carlos Miguel Tovar Lopez, 21, died Saturday, December 11, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 14, 2000, in New Albany to Elias Tovar Romero and Maria Guadalupe Lopez Herrera. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He was employed at Washington Furniture. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Mario and Father Jesurai Xavier officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his parents; 3 sisters: Lizbeth Lopez Tovar, Evelyn Yoselin Lopez Tovar, and Ariani Guadalupe Tovar, all of Blue Springs; and 1 brother: Elias Junior Tovar. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be family and uncles. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
