SALTILLO - Lamar Kellum “Buddy” Lorick passed into heaven Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee from complications from surgery.
Buddy was born January 5, 1937 in Ecru, MS to A.L. and Kathleen Lorick. Buddy was retired from the automobile sales business where he worked for George Ruff Buick, Oldmobile and Isuzu which later became Blackmon Buick Oldsmobile of Tupelo. Buddy in his recent years, found great enjoyment from riding his Honda Goldwing Trike. He was a member of Goldwing Chapter N Club (GWRRA) and also served our country in the U.S. ARMY.
Buddy along with his cherished wife Jo, enjoyed their boat “Foxy Lady” and last docked at Pickwick Dam. The greatest enjoyment Buddy got from life was spending time with his beautiful wife, Jo Marshall Lorick, who preceded him in death on January 31, 2013. They spent thirty-one loving years together.
Buddy is survived by his children Alan (Tami) Lorick and Danny (Kim) Lorick, both of Thaxton, MS; step-children, Greg Marshall (Kandi) of Pontotoc, Susan Marshall of Tupelo, Andy Marshall (Denise) of Amarillo, TX, Linda Marshall of Houston, TX and a very special daughter and friend, Martha Matthews and Eddie Bethany of Tupelo and Marion, AR; one sister, Betty Lynn Gray of Memphis, TN; one niece, Karen Watson (Chuck) of Germantown, TN; nephew Jeff Gray of Nashville, TN; ten grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Buddy also leaves behind his two dogs, Khaki and Gizmo, whom he loved very much.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Ann Dowdy (Ronnie) of Coffeeville, MS; his wife that he worshipped, loved and adored, Jo Marshall Lorick- the love of his life; and brother-in-law Lanier Gray.
Buddy was a good man, and a true friend. Fly high, Buddy, fly high.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time due to COVID-19. Buddy graciously and selflessly donated his body to Memphis Educational Research Institute to help further the education of future health care providers.
Condolences may be mailed to Buddy’s home address: Lamar K. Buddy Lorick, PO Box 121, Saltillo, MS 38826 or to Martha Matthews, 2312 Englewood, Tupelo or email m.matthews1@comcast.net. Condolences will be shared with the entire family. Donations may be made in his honor to the Lee County Humane Society or charity of one’s choice.
