Mark Alexander Lothenore went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27th, from the Deerwoods to his heavenly home. He was much admired for his love of God, dry sense of humor, his intellect and his love of family. He graduated from Booneville High School then began his nursing career shortly after attending Northeast Community College. Later he received his masters in nursing from MUW. He currently worked at Tippah County Hospital and Magnolia Regional. Services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Oakland Baptist Church with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Billy Joe Young officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM until service time at Oakland Baptist Church. Mark is survived by his wife: Teresa Martindale Lothenore of Walnut, MS; his parents: Millard Ray and Betty Carter Lothenore; two sons: Nathan Brian Wright (Shannon) of Walnut, MS, William Edward Wright (Erica) of Walnut, MS; one brother: Luke Carter Lothenore (Kristen) of Booneville, MS; six grandchildren: Colt Wright, Kassie Wright, Tessa Wright, Wit Wright, Dayce Caviness, Carley Hughes. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Jett Wilson, Marty McClendon, Peter McPheters, Ted Dollar, Jackson Lothenore, W. C. Grisham; Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Triplett, Wesley Ross, Wit Wright. Memorial may be made to the Gideons or Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy, for the Lothenore family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.