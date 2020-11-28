Mark Alexander Lothenore went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27th, from the Deerwoods to his heavenly home. He was much admired for his love of God, dry sense of humor, his intellect and his love of family. He graduated from Booneville High School then began his nursing career shortly after attending Northeast Community College. Later he received his masters in nursing from MUW. He currently worked at Tippah County Hospital and Magnolia Regional. Services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Oakland Baptist Church with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Billy Joe Young officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM until service time at Oakland Baptist Church. Mark is survived by his wife: Teresa Martindale Lothenore of Walnut, MS; his parents: Millard Ray and Betty Carter Lothenore; two sons: Nathan Brian Wright (Shannon) of Walnut, MS, William Edward Wright (Erica) of Walnut, MS; one brother: Luke Carter Lothenore (Kristen) of Booneville, MS; six grandchildren: Colt Wright, Kassie Wright, Tessa Wright, Wit Wright, Dayce Caviness, Carley Hughes. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Jett Wilson, Marty McClendon, Peter McPheters, Ted Dollar, Jackson Lothenore, W. C. Grisham; Honorary Pallbearers will be Jack Triplett, Wesley Ross, Wit Wright. Memorial may be made to the Gideons or Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy, for the Lothenore family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

