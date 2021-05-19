Millard Ray Lothenore, 82, of Booneville, MS died Monday, May 17, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Funeral services are set for Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel with interment to follow in Booneville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 11am until 2pm at Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel. Pastor John Gowen and Rev. Billy Joe Young will officiate the service. Millard was born in Corinth, MS on July 22, 1938 to Ray Lothenore and Mae Dell Ross. He was a graduate of Biggersville High School and he attended Northeast MS Community College. He graduated from MS State University and the University of North Carolina with a master's degree in education. He also served in the US Marine Reserve. Millard taught at Biggersville High School and Northeast MS Community College from 1967 until his retirement. Millard was inducted into the Northeast MS Community College Hall of fame on October 4, 2018, where he holds the distinction of being the only individual in the rich history of NEMCC athletic department to hold the title of head coach over 4 different sports programs including 2 stints of basketball, softball, and tennis. Millard was an active founder, member, and elder of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Corinth, MS. His love for his Lord was evident in all he did. He passionately loved Alaska where he spent every summer for the last 25 years there fishing for Sockeye salmon and enjoying time with his friends and family. Millard is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Betty Rose Lothenore of Booneville; son, Luke Lothenore (Kristen) of Booneville; 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, Kate, Sam and Wes Lothenore all of Booneville; daughter-in-law, Teresa Lothenore of Walnut, MS; step grandsons, Will Wright (Erica) and Brian Wright (Shannon) all of Walnut; step great grandchildren, Wit, Tessa, Kassie and Colt Wright, Dayce Caviness, and Carley Hughes all of Walnut; sister, Sheila Hopkins of Corinth; brothers, Gary Ross (Cathy) and Wesley Ross all of Corinth; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Ross; and his son, Mark Lothenore. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oasis Medical Center 2421 Proper Street Corinth, MS 38834 or Cornerstone Christian Fellowship 1119 Wyninegar Road, Booneville, MS 38829. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Millard Ray Lothenore.
