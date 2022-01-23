Carol Dianne Lothorp at the age of 77 years old died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. She was a lifelong Tupelo native, born in 1944 on New Year's Eve to William Clifford Rea and Jeanetta Caldwell Rea. Dianne loved working with children and worked in several area church nurseries. After 15 years, she retired as the Receptionist at Tupelo Auto Sales. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 15 years as the Savings Oil Bookkeeper. Dianne is a member of Richmond Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and mountains, reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Dianne is survived by her two daughters, Kerrie Gillentine and her husband, David of Richmond Community, and Kristi Lothorp of Pontotoc; one son, Michael Lothorp and his wife, Amy of Saltillo; grandchildren, Austin Lewis and his wife Katie of Tupelo, Anna Claire Brock and her husband, Brakston of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Bailey Gillentine and her fiancée, Brock Tutor of Pontotoc, Cole Lothorp of Starkville, Payton Gillentine of Richmond Community, Colby Lewis of Pontotoc, Noelle Honan and her husband, Sean of Pontotoc, and Clint McGraw of his wife, Dana of Tupelo; six great-grandchildren; two nieces, Tracie Russell of Oxford, and Leslie White Brooks and her husband, Scott of Courtland; one nephew, Scott Bradley and his wife, Carole of St. Louis, Missouri; and several cousin. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie Lothorp; and sister, Sandra Bradley and her husband, Milton. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scott Brooks officiating with special music provided by Rev. Rob Gill. Burial will follow at Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Strawn, Taylor Franks, Scott Bradley, Tate Russell, Clay Knight, and Clint McGraw. Memorials may be made to Richmond Baptist Church, 2243 Road 814, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
