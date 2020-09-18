Lou Ella Brown

Lou Ella Woods Brown (heartwarmingly known as “Puddin” by family and friends) was born December 29, 1934 to the union of Lendon Woods Sr. (Hudson) and Eloise (Johnson) Woods in Tupelo, MS. She departed this life September 12, 2020 in Long Beach, CA. She was the third eldest of (5) children and was a 1956 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Tupelo, MS. She went on to pursue her studies at Alcorn State University during the Fall of 1956 with an interest in Dietary Nutrition. Due to civil unrest she had to forgo her studies at Alcorn State.
She was united in holy matrimony to Cecil Brown Sr. and moved to Los Angeles, CA. During this union five children were born. She worked over twenty years for Green’s Family Home working tirelessly and endlessly for her children until retiring. Lou Ella enjoyed spending time with her family and was always affectionately helping others.
She leaves to cherish her memory her adoring and loving children: Rowena Brown of San Bernardino, CA, Cecil Brown, Jr. (Verlaina) of Alta Loma, CA, Sherry Brown Johnson (Greg) of San Bernardino, CA, Lou Rhonda Brown of Long Beach, CA, Jeffrey Brown (Anita) of Paramount, CA, and Brenda Johnson of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Lendon (Clara) Woods, Jr. of Byhalia, MS; fourteen grandchildren: Tonisha, Ronisha, Starkeisha, Cecil III, Tasia, Matthew, Donovan, Devin, Rayshawn, Lemar, Rashonda, Sharita, Adrienne and Je Shaun; twenty-one great grandchildren, a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her extended family granddaughter, Debbie Givens Gadson.
She was predeceased by her parents Lendon Sr. and Eloise Woods, one sister, Evelyn Hardin, two brothers, Fred D. Woods and Robin L. Woods, and her extended family Sylvia Simmons (daughter) and Hollis Givens III (grandson).
Missing You
We’re missing you a little more,
Each time we hear your name,
We’ve cried so many tears
Yet our heart’s broken just the same.
We miss our times together
Things in common we could share.
But nothing fills the emptiness
Now you’re no longer there.
We’ve so many precious memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we’re missing you.
